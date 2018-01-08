Namibia: Health Ministry Prepared for Cholera Containment

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services is fully prepared for any possible spread of the cholera outbreak from neighbouring Zambia, acting health permanent secretary Dr David Uirab says.

Recent media reports stated that 42 people died from cholera in Zambia, while 2 000 cases have been reported there since October 2017.

Uirab spoke to Nampa telephonically on Friday about the preparedness for the possible spread of the waterborne disease to Namibia, especially from people travelling through the Zambezi and Kavango East regions.

"We are very prepared for any possible outbreak in Namibia as we have sent our staff into different regions to educate and inform citizens about the disease, even though the epicentre of the outbreak is not close to the borders," Uirab said.

The ministry informed regional directors, and alerted citizens in the Kunene, Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshana and Oshikoto regions through the hepatitis E outbreak campaign, since the causes of both diseases are similar.

However, Uirab added that the Zambezi and Kavango East borders are specifically notified to monitor the movements of people coming into Namibia from Zambia.

He further stated that the ministry communicated with stakeholders, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Zambian ministry of health about the nature of the outbreak.

"The ministry [was] informed well in advance, and understands the level of the outbreak, as well as how big of a threat it is to Namibia," he added.

All regional medical stores confirmed that they have enough fluids to curb a cholera outbreak should it occur in Namibia.

The public is thus informed not to panic as the ministry continues to keep all eyes on the outbreak, and will keep the nation informed.

The WHO defines cholera as a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water, which causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

- Nampa