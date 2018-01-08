Zimbabwe: Ntini Quits Chevrons

ZIMBABWE'S preparations for the triangular series in Bangladesh suffered a blow yesterday following the sudden resignation of bowling coach Makhaya Ntini.

The former South Africa international quit his post just two days before the team was scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for a series that involves the hosts and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket officials confirmed that Ntini will not be part of the delegation tomorrow as head coach Heath Streak leads a squad of 15 players on a mission to rediscover themselves following a horror tour of South Africa on Boxing Day.

The ZC officials felt Ntini's departure was a setback to their long term plans although they did not give reasons for his decision to dump the ship when they have crucial assignments including the World Cup qualifying tournament which Zimbabwe will host in March featuring 10 nations.

"It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket announces that Makhaya Ntini, the National Team Bowling Coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect.

"Since his appointment in February 2016, Makhaya has brought a wealth of experience and practical knowledge to ZC, and ZC and its players and coaching staff were fortunate to have had an opportunity to work closely with him during this period, and to learn from his many years of playing for Cricket South Africa at the highest level.

"Charismatic, ever-helpful, hard-working and always full of energy, Makhaya's experience and immense knowledge of the game have helped to bolster the ZC national team into a competitive outfit that went on to record Zimbabwe's first ever away one-day international series win over Sri Lanka in 2017.

"And while reluctantly accepting his resignation, ZC fully appreciates and respects the reasons behind Makhaya's decision, and wishes him all the very best for the future," read the statement.

The now 40-year-old Ntini, who played 101 Tests for the Proteas, has been mentoring Zimbabwe's bowlers since February 2016 but has now resigned ahead of a busy year for the Chevrons.

He will be conspicuous by his absence when the team sets out for Bangladesh tomorrow.

The selectors have included the uncapped duo of Brandon Mavuta and Ryan Murray in the 15-member squad announced yesterday for the triangular series.

Apart from the two former Zimbabwe Under-19 stars, Blessing Muzarabani - who made his Test debut for Zimbabwe against South Africa on Boxing Day - is also in line to get his first one-day international cap after he was included in the squad.

Another upcoming player, batsman Ryan Burl who has a few ODI caps under the belt, has been overlooked to pave way for the new players. Malcom Waller also returns to the fold but there is no place for Chamu Chibhabha and Regis Chakabva.

Streak believes the young players who have gradually been introduced to the big stage have shown they are full value especially with the potential demonstrated by Muzarabani under extreme pressure during the Boxing Day Test in South Africa.

"I was very impressed by the debutants. In fact I felt really sorry Blessing because I thought he could have gotten one or two wickets. But he is definitely a good prospect for the future," said Streak.

The selectors however have maintained the core of the side led by captain Graeme Cremer which will be banking on the experience of Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Christopher Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis.

The tour will be a critical test for Zimbabwe as they step up their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 event which they will host in March.

In the tri-series, Zimbabwe will play Bangladesh in the first match on 15 January, before Heath Streak's charges face Sri Lanka two days later.

After taking on Sri Lanka again on 21 January, Zimbabwe will have a day's rest before entertaining Bangladesh for the second time.

The final is scheduled for 27 January.

All matches will be day-night games and will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Zimbabwe Squad:

Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (captain), Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis.