Western Sahara: President of Republic Receives Reply From UN Secretary-General

Shaheed El-Hafed — The President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, received on Saturday a reply from Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in which he indicated that Polisario Front had responded positively to his intention to send a technical mission to the region.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations highlighted that, for him, all avenues for progress had not yet been exhausted and that his efforts would continue to address the outstanding issues of the 1991 Ceasefire Agreement and Military Agreement No. 1.

He stressed the need to implement independent and credible procedures to ensure full respect for human rights, adding that the United Nations was following on the issue of the natural resources of Western Sahara on the basis of the Advisory Opinion of the Hague Tribunal in 1975 and the opinion of the United Nations Legal Counsel for 2002.

He also emphasized the follow-up on the issue of respect for the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) on the criteria for the work of peacekeeping missions in the world and presenting it, if necessary, to the Security Council.

The President of the Republic had sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General in mid-December, in which he broached the status of the settlement process and the need to speed it up, the Moroccan violations in El Guerguerat region, the violations of human rights by Moroccan and the looting of natural resources Western Sahara, as well as disagreements with respect to MINURSO compliance with the standards of operation of the United Nations peacekeeping missions in the world. (SPS)