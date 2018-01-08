Cameroon: CHAN 2018 - Intermediate Lions Fine-Tune Preparations

The team will play their third and last friendly encounter against Uganda tomorrow, January 9, 2018 in Rabat.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon have registered their first defeat in a series of friendly matches as part of preparations for the upcoming 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco. They lost to Morocco 3-1 on Saturday January 6, 2017 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca in their second test game ahead of the tournament. In their first outing, the Intermediate Lions played a 1-1 tie against Guinea at Mouleh Hassan Stadium in Rabat. Cameroon's goal was scored by Raphael Messi Bouli at the fifth minute. Morocco and Cameroon are preparing for the fifth edition of the African Nations Championship. Last Saturday's encounter which was played in closed doors was an opportunity for Head Coach Rigobert Song Bahanag and the technical staff to evaluate the performance of the payers and to see what challenge awaits the Intermediate Lions in the days ahead. Prior to the third match, Coach Rigobert Song and his team are working hard to correct errors in order to avoid any surprises. Even though the head coach had brought in six new players into the team to boost performance much still needs to be done if they have to face the best teams on the continent. Coach Rigobert Song is however optimistic that the team has potentials and will do better in the other friendly encounter. After Saturday's defeat, the Intermediate Lions travelled to Rabat where they are continuing with their training ahead of the third and last friendly encounter against Uganda tomorrow, January 9, 2018. Training was centred on speed and accuracy and ball control as they intend to clinch a victory in the last friendly game. Before leaving the country for the Moroccan campaign, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, visited the players in their hideout in Yaounde to pass on to them the message of encouragement from the Head of State and the people of Cameroon. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt called on them to show proof of fighting spirit and to persevere in their efforts in order to meet set objectives.