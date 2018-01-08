8 January 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: 'Teachers Should Develop a Loving Spirit Towards Pupils'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brenda Yufeh Nchewnang-Ngassa

The first responsibility is in the hands of parents of school children. They have the responsibility to provide the necessary school needs for them such as, didactic materials, nutrition and complete school uniforms. They should be available to offer psychological preparedness and of course to pray together with them before the kick off for the second term of the academic year given that with God, all things are possible. Teachers come in the second position. They should by all acceptable means, develop a welcoming and loving spirit towards school pupils and students, especially on the first day of school.

How much of the pedagogic programme been covered and how can teachers effectively cover the curriculum in a busy term like this?

Since the second and third terms are very short and include many public holidays, the pedagogic programming of every school must be covered by at least 70 per cent before the close of the first term which is longest. Schools should ensure the bulk of the work is usually covered within that period. To effectively cover the curriculum, teachers should respect their outlined pedagogic schedule, be duty conscious, assiduous and time conscious. Those are the watchwords in our school and I think other schools nationwide should adopt them. Teachers also need to be motivated adequately. This can be done through timely and regular payment of good salaries and creation of a good working environment. In that regard our management is currently selling shares so that investors would fasttrack the growth of the school and equally improve the quality of education of the pupils. Motivated teachers would also motivate learners.

What advice would you give parents to help them effectively assist children?

My sincere advice to parents is that, they should provide prescribed didactic materials to their children and also allocate a scheduled follow-up of their children on a daily basis in a bid to obtain good results. Last but not the least, they should provide appropriate nutrition to their children when sending them to school. Note that a car cannot move without fuel, so children too cannot study well on empty stomachs.

Cameroon

CHAN 2018 - Intermediate Lions Fine-Tune Preparations

The team will play their third and last friendly encounter against Uganda tomorrow, January 9, 2018 in Rabat. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.