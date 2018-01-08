8 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Malawi Wants to Benefit From Morocco's Experience in Transport Sector

Rabat — Malawi's minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emmanuel Fabiano, expressed hope to benefit from the Moroccan experience in the sector of transport.

In a statement to MAP after his meeting with Moroccan minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara, the Malawian official highlighted his country's strategic plan to develop its transport system, hailing in this regard Morocco's policy in this area.

He also expressed his country's willingness to take advantage of the Moroccan experience and know-how, through the training of Malawian engineers to finalize this strategic plan, reiterating Malawi's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Morocco in this sector.

