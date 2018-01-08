Morocco Consolidates Its Position As Spain's Main Supplier of Fruits & Vegetables in 2017 (Spanish Federation)

Madrid — Morocco consolidated its position as Spain's main supplier of fruits and vegetables in 2017, with exports worth 462.3 million Euros until last October, said the Spanish Federation of Associations of Producers and Exporters of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Live Plants (FEPEX).

These imports from Morocco increase by 36% over the same period of 2016, FEPEX said in a statement, noting that the Kingdom continues to strengthen, year after year, its position as Spain's main foreign supplier of fruits and vegetables.

Furthermore, Spanish imports from Morocco amounted to € 153.5 million in 2013, before rising to € 199.6 million in 2014, then to € 274.7 million in 2015 and to $ 340.6 million in 2016, said the Federation citing data from the Department of Customs and Special Taxes under the ministry of Economy.

In terms of volume, imports from Morocco are also on an upward trend, totaling 144,432 tonnes in 2013, 163,675 tonnes in 2014, 199,247 tonnes in 2015, 246,349 tonnes in 2016 and 314,112 tonnes in 2017.

Last year, Morocco came ahead of France, Spain's second largest supplier of fruits and vegetables with exports worth 256.2 million Euros, followed by Portugal (€ 139 million), the Netherlands (€ 119 million) and Belgium (€ 88 million).