9 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Teenage Couple in Kombi Sex - Husband Arrested As Wife Aged 15

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Taruvinga

Harare — A Teenage couple was caught having sex in a kombi by cops at the weekend, leading to the husband's arrest because the wife is underage.

Prosper Kachaka, 19, and wife, 15, were arrested initially for loitering but the husband was later dragged to court on allegations of having sex with a minor.

Kachaka appeared before Harare magistrate Aniah Ndiraya who remanded him out of custody on $50 bail.

According to prosecutor Desire Chidanire, on the day of the arrest, the wife who cannot be named for because she is a minor left home for the shops around 8pm to buy some DVDs.

It is alleged that while on the way, she met her husband who was driving a kombi. The husband reportedly asked her to accompany him to a friend's place.

However, when she got into the vehicle, he suggested sex and she consented. But while they were busy on a kombi seat, police officers suddenly opened the door and found them in the act.

They were then arrested for loitering but he husband was later charged with sex with a minor.

Zimbabwe

'We're Not Targeting' Grace Mugabe Allies, Says Anti-Graft Watchdog

Zimbabwe's anti-graft watchdog has reportedly denied reports that it is targeting former first lady Grace Mugabe's… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.