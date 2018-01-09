Zimbabwe: Teenage Couple in Kombi Sex - Husband Arrested As Wife Aged 15

Harare — A Teenage couple was caught having sex in a kombi by cops at the weekend, leading to the husband's arrest because the wife is underage.

Prosper Kachaka, 19, and wife, 15, were arrested initially for loitering but the husband was later dragged to court on allegations of having sex with a minor.

Kachaka appeared before Harare magistrate Aniah Ndiraya who remanded him out of custody on $50 bail.

According to prosecutor Desire Chidanire, on the day of the arrest, the wife who cannot be named for because she is a minor left home for the shops around 8pm to buy some DVDs.

It is alleged that while on the way, she met her husband who was driving a kombi. The husband reportedly asked her to accompany him to a friend's place.

However, when she got into the vehicle, he suggested sex and she consented. But while they were busy on a kombi seat, police officers suddenly opened the door and found them in the act.

They were then arrested for loitering but he husband was later charged with sex with a minor.