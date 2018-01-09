Zimbabwe: Changamire Hip-Hop Festival Awards At Advanced Stage

Preparations for the annual Changamire Hip-Hop Festival awards are at an advanced stage with organisers saying that they are leaving no stone unturned to make them a success.

The awards are slated for January 26 at 1+1 at the Long Cheng Plaza in Harare. According to Jackson "Zimboy" Muchechetere who is the founder and CEO of the festival, this year's fete will be bigger than the previous editions.

"The preparations are on the way and everything is underlined. We are bringing in an artist from the United States of America called OG Nappy Long Locks who is a mainstream artist in Tenesse," he said. The hosts this year are stand-up comedian Victor Mpofu better known as Doc Vikela and model and socialite Kikky who holds the most female nominations at this year's festival.

The awards consists of 18 categories and among them include the best performance act and the people's choice award which is all about you as the fans and lovers of hip-hop," said Zimboy. Among the nominees are Mudiwa Hood who was nominated for best male as well as song of the year for his hit "Slaying". Among the important delegation are Sir Wicknell, Spencer Madziya from Platinum Entertainment and Layile Ginimbi.

"We are expecting artists from across all genres including Trevor Dongo and we shall have performances from the nominees as well. As a build up to the main event, organisers will host a launch party on January 13 in Sandton City, South Africa.

"This will just be for the purpose of building the hype and as well as making sure that everything is in place. We are expecting a lot of celebrities to grace the special party," stated Zimboy. The Changamire Hip-Hop Fesival is held every month in Zimbabwe and South Africa and soon to be held in the United Kingdom as well.

"We started in 2015 in January and right now we have a total of 44 editions, I am the founder of the festival and the co-founder is Aldrain Harrison who is the CEO of the Zim Hip-Hop Awards," he said. The awards are funded personally and I host shows in Zimbabwe and South Africa for the sake of funding them," said Zimboy.