8 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Thirsty Fans Go Gaga Over Comedian Jemutai's Hot Looks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known as Jemutai.
By Sylvania Ambani

Comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known as Jemutai, set Facebook on fire after she posted photos of herself all dolled up for an interview with a local magazine.

The comedian with a village girl accent got rid of her trademark baggy clothes and head scarf for a a colorful ensemble.

Jemutai, famous for her heavy Kalenjin accent, is now Safaricom's brand ambassador for the 'Jibambe' Flex bundles marketing campaign.

She made a breakthrough to the local comedy scene after hilarious performances on Churchill Show.

In her interview with Salon Magazine, she wentall out with stylish fabric. In one of the pictures she is wearing a knee length fitting black skirt with an off shoulder Ankara print top.

In the other picture, she maintains the look with a blue body con dress with an Ankara print cover up. In both outfits she wears a head wrap.

Kenya

Kenya Runs Out of Wildlife Space

KENYA's latest wildlife census -- held just last December - shows the country is currently 'proud' home to 7,347… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.