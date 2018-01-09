Kenya: Thirsty Fans Go Gaga Over Comedian Jemutai's Hot Looks

Photo: Nairobi News

Comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known as Jemutai.

Comedian Stella Bunei Koitie, popularly known as Jemutai, set Facebook on fire after she posted photos of herself all dolled up for an interview with a local magazine.

The comedian with a village girl accent got rid of her trademark baggy clothes and head scarf for a a colorful ensemble.

Jemutai, famous for her heavy Kalenjin accent, is now Safaricom's brand ambassador for the 'Jibambe' Flex bundles marketing campaign.

She made a breakthrough to the local comedy scene after hilarious performances on Churchill Show.

In her interview with Salon Magazine, she wentall out with stylish fabric. In one of the pictures she is wearing a knee length fitting black skirt with an off shoulder Ankara print top.

In the other picture, she maintains the look with a blue body con dress with an Ankara print cover up. In both outfits she wears a head wrap.