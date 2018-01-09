8 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram - Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Suffers Mishap

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Air force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says its Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Mr. Adesanya, the incident which occurred on Monday, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter.

The director however, explained that there was no lives loss as a result of the incident.

The director added that the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, has directed the immediate constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

This, Adesanya said, was in line with global best practices whenever such unfortunate incident occurred.

He said further that NAF would continue to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it strives daily to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Islamic Fighters May Be Masquerading As Nigerian Returnees - Security Expert

President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON Dr. Ona Ekhomu, yesterday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.