Nigeria: Boko Haram - Shekau Alive but 'In a Terrible State of Health' - Army

A still from a video release by Boko Haram shows its leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is alive but "is in a terrible state of health," the Nigerian Army said on Monday.

The army has repeatedly made contradictory claims on Mr. Shekau. Statements like Shekau had been killed or does not really exist have been made by the army in the past putting doubts in the minds of Nigerians.

Monday's stance on Mr. Shekau's "terrible state of health" is however the latest by the army on the sect leader, whose group's activities have caused about 100,000 deaths, according to the Borno State government.

In the Monday statement by its spokesperson, Sani Usman, the army also said the Boko Haram has devised a technique to evade detection of their homes by Air Force aircraft.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, also said a leader of another Boko Haram faction, Abu Mus'ab Albarnawy, will soon be captured by the military.

"There is no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat as he is now a spent horse, waiting for his waterloo.

"However, Abu Mus'ab Albarnawy, who has been busy deceiving and recruiting gullible persons especially misguided youths into his fold will soon be captured. We reliably learnt that some misguided persons, particularly youths, are getting conscripted into the sect through enticements," he said.

On the technique to evade air detection, Mr. Usman said the "insurgent's deployed special roofing techniques in order to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

"They resort to roofing their living accommodation and hideouts with a mixture of coated sugar and mud so that the roof will not reflect when there is sun shine."

The brigadier general, however, said "decisive measures have been taken to deal with this deception."

Read the army spokesperson's full statement below.

Boko Haram Terrorists Device Tricks of Evading Air Raid

The Boko Haram terrorists tricks of evading air raids have been unravelled by the Theatre Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE combating insurgency in the North East of Nigeria.

The Boko Haram terrorists group have always perfected survival tricks to continue their nefarious activities through enticement, deceit, concealment and outright propaganda. These were decoded through credible intelligence which became imperative for the public to be aware of it.

The Insurgents deployed special roofing techniques in order to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF). They resort to roofing their living accommodation and hideouts with a mixture of coated sugar and mud so that the roof will not reflect when there is sun shine. Decisive measures have been taken to deal with this deception.

There is no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat as he is now a spent horse, waiting for his waterloo. However, Abu Mus'ab Albarnawy, who has been busy deceiving and recruiting gullible persons especially misguided youths into his fold will soon be captured. We reliably learnt that some misguided persons, particularly youths, are getting conscripted into the sect through enticements.

They are usually attracted to the sect because of the deceitful and erroneous impression that Abu Musab's Albarnawiy brand of "jihad" and insurgency is refined and genuine. This is far from it. Both factions are terrorists' organizations whose activities constitute crimes against humanity. Their nefarious activities run contrary to the religion of Islam.

The faction has recruiters all over the country, especially in the north east. However, their clearing house for such conscripts is at Potiskum, Yobe State. Efforts are ongoing to track those involved.

There is no doubt that Mamman Nur Algadi has been wounded and he is more or less a cripple since 2014 at Mubi, he was hit by NAF while on motorcycle. He is not a fighter, rather he taught in Boko Haram terrorists' enclave and he is also a member of the Shurah Council of the terrorists group. He was wounded along with one Abu Mujahid, an indigene of Saminaka, Kaduna State, who was later executed by Abubakar Shekau.

In view of the above, the general public should be wary of these unscrupulous elements attempting to recruit more youths into their sect.