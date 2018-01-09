8 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NNPC Restores Gas Pipeline That Caused Nationwide Blackout

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Gas pipeline.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Monday said the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP), which got burnt by a fire, had been restored.

A statement in Abuja by the NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said that gas supply to customers on the line, including power generating companies, had resumed.

A section of the ELP at Abakila in Ondo State blew up in flames on January 2, due to bush fire.

The incident affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos states with subsequent shutdown of a number of power plants.

"With the restoration of the ELP and resumption of gas supply, the affected power plants, with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW, would resume power generation.

"The plants include Egbin in Lagos State; Olorunshogo Power Plant, PEL Olorunshogo and Paras Power Plant in Ogun and Omotosho Plant in Ondo State.

"The 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) is a natural gas pipeline built in 1989 to supply gas from Escravos in the Niger Delta to various consumption utilisation areas.

It supplies gas to power plants in the South-West and feeds the West African Gas Pipeline System.

(NAN)

More on This

Govt Restores Gas Supply to 6 Gencos

The federal government said it has repaired and restored the western gas pipeline that supplies about six power… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.