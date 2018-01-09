Kenya: 10 Times Google Translate Got Its Swahili Wrong

Search engine giant Google remains the favourite whenever a person has a question about something or someone or just simply to seek clarification.
But is all the information accurate?
Google Translate, a free service that instantly translates words and phrases between English and other languages, is struggling to accurately translate new age words mostly used by millennials.
Some of the words and phrases have very interesting, if not hilarious translations.
Here are a few of the words.
Hanging out - Kunyongwa Nje
Slay Queen - Kuua Malkia
Throw Back - Kutupa Nyuma
We Shall Revist - Tutarudi Tena
Give away - kutoa mbali
Nasa Hao - Please them
Sleep Over - Usingie
Crush a Party - Kuponda Chama
Chilling - Kuchia
Freebies - Burebies