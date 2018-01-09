8 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 10 Times Google Translate Got Its Swahili Wrong

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
By Naira Habib

Search engine giant Google remains the favourite whenever a person has a question about something or someone or just simply to seek clarification.

But is all the information accurate?

Google Translate, a free service that instantly translates words and phrases between English and other languages, is struggling to accurately translate new age words mostly used by millennials.

Some of the words and phrases have very interesting, if not hilarious translations.

Here are a few of the words.

Hanging out - Kunyongwa Nje

Slay Queen - Kuua Malkia

Throw Back - Kutupa Nyuma

We Shall Revist - Tutarudi Tena

Give away - kutoa mbali

Nasa Hao - Please them

Sleep Over - Usingie

Crush a Party - Kuponda Chama

Chilling - Kuchia

Freebies - Burebies

Kenya

Kenya Runs Out of Wildlife Space

KENYA's latest wildlife census -- held just last December - shows the country is currently 'proud' home to 7,347… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.