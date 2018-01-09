South Africa: Documentary On Actress-Activist Rose Mcgowan Coming to E!

In the span of ten days, artist/activist Rose McGowan was arrested, met with former President Barack Obama, and became one of TIME Magazine's "People of the Year," all while navigating the minefield of those trying to silence her.

E! will air the documentary Citizen Rose in five parts. For the first time, we will see the world through her eyes.

A two-hour documentary, followed by four episodes airing later in 2018, Citizen Rose is a project that reflects a dramatically changing world.

The doccie will follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto the book, Brave , for release.

Citizen Rose is McGowan's world: the art, the #ROSEARMY, her special punk brand of activism and the music she makes to heal.

By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity and this documentary will take you behind-the-scenes of her tumultuous and fascinating life. She will process, in almost real-time, the massive social change she has helped usher in as well as fight back against those who have hurt so many, including her.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave , I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil," said McGowan.

"I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life."

