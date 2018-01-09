9 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Documentary On Actress-Activist Rose Mcgowan Coming to E!

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the span of ten days, artist/activist Rose McGowan was arrested, met with former President Barack Obama, and became one of TIME Magazine's "People of the Year," all while navigating the minefield of those trying to silence her.

E! will air the documentary Citizen Rose in five parts. For the first time, we will see the world through her eyes.

A two-hour documentary, followed by four episodes airing later in 2018, Citizen Rose is a project that reflects a dramatically changing world.

The doccie will follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto the book, Brave , for release.

Citizen Rose is McGowan's world: the art, the #ROSEARMY, her special punk brand of activism and the music she makes to heal.

By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity and this documentary will take you behind-the-scenes of her tumultuous and fascinating life. She will process, in almost real-time, the massive social change she has helped usher in as well as fight back against those who have hurt so many, including her.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave , I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil," said McGowan.

"I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life."

Source: Supplied

South Africa

#FeesHaveFallen but Uncertainty Casts Doubt On Universities

University stakeholders were in last-minute discussions on Monday to ensure the academic year begins without… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.