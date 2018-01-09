Nigeria: 732 Drug Offenders Nabbed in Katsina

Katsina — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Katsina says it arrested 732 drug offenders between January and December 2017.

Briefing newsmen, the state commander, Maryam Sani, said 13 were female, 20 under aged while 50 were students of various institutions across the state.

She said a total of 432kg of illicit substances were seized made up of cannabis, 246.7kg, psychotropic substances 185.2kgs and cough syrup with codeine, 99.675 litres or equivalent of 997 bottles.

In the same period, she said, 610 persons were counselled in which eight were females, and 22 others went through rehabilitation processes.

"We have secured the conviction of 44 offenders at the federal high court and they are serving various jail terms while 82 other cases are at various levels of prosecution", she added.