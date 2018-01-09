9 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 732 Drug Offenders Nabbed in Katsina

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Katsina says it arrested 732 drug offenders between January and December 2017.

Briefing newsmen, the state commander, Maryam Sani, said 13 were female, 20 under aged while 50 were students of various institutions across the state.

She said a total of 432kg of illicit substances were seized made up of cannabis, 246.7kg, psychotropic substances 185.2kgs and cough syrup with codeine, 99.675 litres or equivalent of 997 bottles.

In the same period, she said, 610 persons were counselled in which eight were females, and 22 others went through rehabilitation processes.

"We have secured the conviction of 44 offenders at the federal high court and they are serving various jail terms while 82 other cases are at various levels of prosecution", she added.

Nigeria

Islamic Fighters May Be Masquerading As Nigerian Returnees - Security Expert

President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON Dr. Ona Ekhomu, yesterday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.