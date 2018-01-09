9 January 2018

Nigeria: Why Govt Prioritises Science in Recovery Plan - Minister

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has accorded Science and Technology a prime place in the economic recovery and growth plan in order to make the country an industrialized nation, the minister of science and technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said.

Speaking at the launch of the South-South Sensitization Program on Science, Technology and Innovation Road- Map 2030 in Port Harcourt Rivers State, Dr Onu canvassed a transition from a resource to knowledge - based economy, adding that local contents would now be encouraged in all Science and Engineering contracts in the country.

He said the present administration was also working towards reducing importation of raw materials, adding that with the reduction in the importation of raw materials, Nigeria will save about N3trillion in the next 5 years.

The savings he added will be utilized to service other critical sectors of the economy, such as job creation, social and infrastructural development.

He appealed to all scientists to harness innovation and utilize the Road - Map as an instrument of providing jobs, creating wealth and reducing poverty in our nation.

He assured that the Ministry is willing to harness invention and innovation in other to catapult the nation towards economic recovery.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director Science and Technology Promotion, Mr Ekanem Udoh, had said unlike past Policy Guidelines the Road- Map is infused with practicable timelines to boost the scientific and technological development of the country.

