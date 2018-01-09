Zimbabwe: 'We're Not Targeting' Grace Mugabe Allies, Says Anti-Graft Watchdog

Zimbabwe's anti-graft watchdog has reportedly denied reports that it is targeting former first lady Grace Mugabe's allies, saying, however, that it is "following up on cases with proof provided to them".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Investigative Committee chairperson, Godson Nguni, said the anti-graft watchdog was "following evidence and complaints from the public".

Nguni said that in some cases the evidence was overwhelming against the alleged looters.

The anti-graft watchdog was reportedly investigating several of Grace Mugabe allies who included former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, the ex-local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, former foreign affairs minister, Walter Mzembi, energy minister, Samuel Undenge and former education minister Jonathan Moyo.

It also emerged that the watchdog was now probing the former first lady's sons over gold trading.

Nguni said that ZACC had not yet investigated the former first lady but those who had misrepresented the University of Zimbabwe's sociology department.

Reports over the weekend said that academics at the University of Zimbabwe had petitioned the anti-corruption commission to investigate the "suspicious" way in which former first lady was awarded a doctorate four years ago.

The unnamed academics from the university's sociology department were quoted saying they were "shocked" when Grace Mugabe emerged among the doctoral candidates in 2014.

"This was a shock to many members of the department as most members never (saw) or heard about the proposal, progress reports, thesis examiners and outcome of such a study by the candidate," reads part of the petition.

Source: News24