Nigeria: Power - Govt Out With Policy Position to Evacuate Stranded 2,000MW

Abuja — While awaiting full take-off of the eligible customer policy, the Federal Government said, yesterday, that it was putting together a policy position that will help expand distribution network of Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to evacuate the stranded 2,000 megawatts of electricity and make them available to Nigerians.

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this at the 23rd monthly meeting with operators in the power sector hosted by the Nasarawa State government and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, regretted that 2000MW that is currently available cannot be distributed.

The minister, while challenging Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, on the stranded megawatts, said: "I also use this opportunity to call out to manufacturers to let us know where they are, how much power they need and how we can connect you because we have 2000 MW of undistributed power.

"This year, we should work harder to increase our people's access to meters and reduce the incidents of estimated billing as NERC concludes the meter regulations that will open up the meters supply and installation business.

"In the first few days of the new year, we suffered a set-back to our power supply which was caused by damage to the gas supply network around Okada.

"One by one, all the stakeholders from GENCOs, TCN and DISCOs will work to restore supply to the levels they were before the pipeline damage."

Showcasing progress made in the sector, Fashola said: "I will like to highlight the progress and milestones on our journey for incremental power which reassure us that we are on the right path and inspire us to continue with more belief.

"Those milestones are represented by generated power, which has gone up to 7000 MW in 2017 from 3,000 MW in May 2015, transmission capacity at 6900MW in 2017 from about 5,000 MW in May 2015 and peak distribution now averaging 5,000 MW in 2017 from 2,690MW in 2015."

"That said, I will like to thank all of you for your contributions towards these milestones. The reason I thank you is because you are impacting on the lives of Nigerians, you are saving them money and changing their lifestyles for the better.

"They tell me that their consumption of diesel and petrol to run generators for power has reduced and the hours they run their generators has gradually reduced. This is the result of incremental power and we must get more of it. They also tell me that they are now monitoring how they use power and are turning off appliances that are not needed.

"Although this is meant to save costs, it also conserves energy, reduces waste and supports incremental power. In the last three months, we have increased the supply of power in the dry weather and people's experience with power was better. We must thank the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for the increase in gas supply."