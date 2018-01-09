TANZANIA Ports Authority (TPA) yesterday donated 15m/- to Nyasa District in Ruvuma region for purchasing 500 school desks in efforts to minimize the shortage of such furniture for schools in the district.

When handing over the donation to Mbambabay School, Acting Director General of the TPA, Ms Francesca Muindi, said the donation was part of the support in response to the government's efforts to improve the quality of education in the country.

She said the TPA also believes that having enough desks could facilitate a good learning environment for students and thus perform well in their classes. She stated that the donation of the desks was in line with the corporate social responsibilities policy of the TPA being implemented to the communities surrounding the country's ports.

Nyasa District Commissioner Isabela Chilumba thanked the TPA for the support which she said would address the shortage of desks in the district, thus helping all the pupils and students who sit on the floor. When President John Magufuli came to power he launched a countrywide desks campaign to address the shortage which had affected the education sector for a long time.

President Magufuli directed all regional commissioners to ensure that by last June no student sat on the floor in schools located in their administrative jurisdictions. Before the directive, the country's demand for desks in primary schools stood at 3,267,645.

By December already the schools had 1,074,814 desks, which is equivalent to 97.2 per cent. The shortage now for all primary schools combined countrywide is 91,734 desks. By early last year, the campaign paid off as data indicates that the number of desks across the country reached 97.2 per cent for primary schools and more than 100 per cent for secondary schools.

The findings are in a report released by the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments). The year 2016 saw parents heave a sigh of relief. President John Magufuli announced early during that year that the nation would provide free education at primary and secondary school levels.

A circular on how this initiative would be executed was issued. The directive revoked all other previous circulars that required contributions for various education aspects from parents and guardians. So education became free from Standard One to Form Four.

So, just after the government announced free education, enrollment in both primary and secondary education rose by 84 and 26 percent respectively. This triggered a critical shortage of teachers, teaching and learning equipment, materials and school desks.

The situation prompted the government to engage and deploy into primary and secondary schools a total of 29,746 teachers, a move that whittled down the shortage by over 50 per cent. At the moment the shortage stands at 57,177 teachers countrywide.