Tanzania: 3,300 Projects Listed As Industrial Agenda Ticks

WITH the industrialisation agenda gaining momentum, available statistics indicate that some 3,300 small, medium and large scale industrial projects with a combined capital of over 5trl/- were registered at various government institutions last year.

This comes as international observers estimate that the economy of Tanzania will grow at between 6.5 and 7.0 per cent this year, putting the country among the best five performing economies in Africa. On average, the world economy will be growing at an average of four per cent from 3.7 per cent.

Speaking at a media briefing session yesterday, the Director of Tanzania Information Services (Maelezo), who doubles as Chief Government Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, said some of the projects had kicked off while others were in different stages of implementation.

"Among the registered projects, 652 of them are large scale factories which are expected to employ 50,625 people," Dr Abbas explained yesterday in Dar es Salaam during the briefing on implementation of government undertakings.

A large chunk of the new projects numbering 2,700 are small scale factories employing a few people but engaging advanced technology, he explained. According to Dr Abbas, 361 projects were registered at the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) while 2,721 were recorded at the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).

There were also 41 projects which were registered at the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and 250 at the Business Registration and Licencing Authority (BRELA). "It should also be noted that to make the industrialisation agenda a reality, the government is undertaking over 20 projects in power generation," Dr Abbas explained during the session at Maelezo auditorium.

He cited the projects as expansion of gas-fired Kinyerezi I and construction of Kinyerezi II which will generate 425MW. "Execution of Kinyerezi II has now reached 87 per cent and it has started to pump 55.94MW to the national grid as of December last year, with additional 27.94MW expected this month," he stated.

On the transfer of the government to Dodoma, Dr Abbas said some 3,671 employees from various government ministries and institutions had already relocated to Dodoma while an additional 2,460 are expected to move to the designated capital in the course of this year.