Nigeria: African Handball Championship - Nigeria Is Ready for Successful Outing - Ocheho

Sam Ocheho, President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), says the senior national team is ready for successful outing at the 23rd Senior Men's African Nations Cup in Libreville, Gabon.

The championship is scheduled to hold between Jan. 17 and Jan. 28

The team is scheduled to depart Nigeria on Jan. 9 for Gabon via Benin Republic.

Ocheho said yesterday in Lagos that the team would play friendly matches in Benin Republic and Togo before leaving for Gabon on Jan. 14 via Benin Republic.

"The team started its preparation with first phase camping in August for three weeks with 35 players to enable the technical crew have a wide variety of players to select from.

"The second phase of camping started on Dec. 3 with full complement of 12 players and the technical crew.

" The team spent the festive period in camp to sharpen their skills and to be fully fit for the event ahead with 24 players and three coaches," Ocheho said.

HFN president said that the number of players had been pruned to 18.

"The team has been pruned to a manageable size of 18 that will travel for the friendlies, whilst only 16 players and three coaches will make it to the final tournament in Libreville," he said.

Ocheho said that the team was ready and committed to do well at the championship.

"They have received total support from the board and are ready to make Nigeria proud at the Nations Cup which also serves as a World Cup qualifier," he said.

The team comprises of Michael Tangaahar (Head Coach), Solomon Yola (Asst Coach), Segun Tunji (Goal Keeper Trainer), Saka Salau (Goalkeeper and Capt), Adamolugbe Oladunjoye Babatunde (GoalKeeper), Solomon Michael Agbaji (GoalKeeper), Udale Joseph (Left Wing).

Aminu Chris (left wing), Aminu Aliyu (left Wing), Samora Samuel (Left Back), Philip Igwe Kalu ( Left Back), Chris Ogedengbe Felix ( Centre Back and Assist Capt ), Abdulmajeed Mudashiru (Center Back).

Others are Ani Obinna (Right Back), Jatau Jacobs (Right Back), Gbenga Cole (Right Wing), Emeka Amadi ( Right Wing), Mathew Osamwonyi (Right Wing), Sessugh Stephen ( Pivot) , Akande Michael (Pivot) and Emeana Nneji Emmanuel (Pivot).