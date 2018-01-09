Nigeria: Borno Doctors Issue 21-Day Ultimatum to Govt Over Conmess

Maiduguri — THE Association of Borno State Doctors, ABSB, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Kashim Shettima to implement the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, and pay four years' arrears or face industrial action.

Issuing the ultimatum, yesterday, at a briefing in Maiduguri, Chairman of the association, Dr. Bukar Abbagana, who said the government had failed to implement the new structure since 2014, said when doctors across the country were on strike for non-implementation of CONMESS, no doctor in Borno went on strike.

He said the ultimatum, which commenced on January 8, will lapse on February 5

We're not neglecting doctors-- Govt reacts

Reacting to the ultimatum, Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, said the state government is ready to pay the outstanding allowance and could have done so last year but for the ongoing verification.

Speaking to newsmen during a briefing at Eye Clinic Conference Hall, Hospital Management Board, Maiduguri, Mshelia added that the resident doctors have never been denied their salaries or allowances due to the significance of their job.

He said Governor Shettima has held series of meetings with the executive members of the association.