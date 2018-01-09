Tanzania: Girls Outdo Boys in Latest Examinations

Photo: Daily News

School girls in Tanzania (file photo).

THE National Examinations Council Tanzania (NECTA) yesterday announced results of standard four and form two national examinations with girls outshining boys.

NECTA Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde, said for the form two results, the best top ten students are girls and in the standard four category, girls scoped the first four slots in the top ten of the best performers.

The first and second girls in the top ten, Shamimu Mohamed and Rukia Abdallah are from Feza Girls Secondary School, the third to eighth are from Canossa Secondary School (both in Dar es Salaam Region) and the rest from Precious Blood Secondary School in Arusha Region.

"Statistics show that 433,453 students (89.32 per cent) have passed and will proceed to form three this year compared to 372,228 students (91.02 per cent) who passed in 2016," he said.

The top ten best performing schools are Kemebos (Kagera), Canossa (Dar), St. Francis Girls (Mbeya), Marian Boys (Pwani), Kilimanjaro Islamic and Precious Blood (Arusha), St. Augustine-Tagaste (Dar es Salaam), Don Bosco Seminary (Iringa), Marian Girls (Coast Region) and Anwarite Girls (Kilimanjaro).

The overall top ten best performers are Shamimu Mohamed and Rukia Abdallah (Feza Girls), Jacqueline Kivuyo, Maina Kashumba, Kate Mgabo, Sylvia Tibenda, Zuhura Sapi and Gladys Maluli (Canossa), Elizabeth Kimaro and Magdalena Munisi (Precious Blood).