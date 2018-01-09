9 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Benue Killings - Buhari Orders Nigeria Police Chief to Move to Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to move to Benue, to restore law and order, prevent further loss of lives and forestall the crisis there from escalating.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that herdsmen on New Year day had attacked and killed about 50 persons in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue.

A statement by the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said the order followed the recent unfortunate killings of innocent people in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr. Moshood said that in compliance with the presidential order, the I-G is moving with additional five units of Police Mobile Force making a total of 10 units deployed to the state.

"More units of the Police Special Forces, Counter Terrorism Units, and conventional policemen are already being deployed to the State as at this time today to comply in totality with the Presidential order," he said.

He said that other units of the force already deployed to the state would carry on un-relentlessly with the patrols and crime prevention activities in the affected areas to sustain the normalcy that has been restored.

The spokesman warned that the police would not hesitate to deal decisively with trouble makers, groups or individuals for conduct likely to instigate the escalation of the crisis.

"The full weight of the law will be applied on anyone arrested for being responsible for the mayhem in the affected areas in the State," he said.

He implored the people to cooperate with the police in its effort to restore lasting peace in the state.

"The commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure Law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians throughout the country remains unequivocal and unwavering," he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Obasanjo Leaves Buhari Out of African Presidents Offering Transformational Leadership

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo commended some African leaders during a major speech on leadership at Oxford… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.