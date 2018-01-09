9 January 2018

Nigeria: Maritime Varsity - 1 Million Itsekiri Youths to Storm Nass

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Warri — The Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC), has said that its members in all the states of the country have been mobilized to converge at the National Assembly in Abuja over the controversy associated with the naming of the National Maritime University in Delta State.

INYC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr. Joseph Uwawah, disclosed that an emergency meeting was held yesterday in Warri to review the recent happenings as they relate to the naming of the university.

According to him, the INYC after the meeting, resolved to stage a one million man march, made up of its members, sympathizers, believers in the rule of law, civil society groups and storm the National Assembly in Abuja to ask the lawmakers to effect the correct/legal name of the university as pronounced by the Supreme Court.

"We commend the Attorney general of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for directing a memo to the National Assembly to do the needful by naming the maritime university after Okerenghigho as recognized by the Supreme Court.

"We have instructed our legal adviser to commence the process of serving form 48 and 49 on court contempt on all those that have resolved to undermine the judgement of the highest court in the country on this subject matter," he said.

