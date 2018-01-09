Tanzania, Egypt Discuss Economic Cooperation

Tanzanian and Egyptian senior officials and experts from various sectors began a two-day technical meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) here on Monday to work on a framework of cooperation in efforts to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The session prepares the ground for the Third Ministerial meeting of the JCC that will culminate with the signing of a number of cooperation agreements in a number of social and economic sectors.

Speaking at the opening of the Technical meeting, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof. Adolph Mkenda, noted the excellent brotherly relations that have existed between the two countries for more than five decades and underscored the need to expand the horizon by focusing more on the economic field.

"It is high time now we strengthen our economic cooperation. Egypt has huge economic potentials and so is Tanzania, let us expand our framework of cooperation," said Prof Mkenda noting that the two countries political relations have all along been excellent.

Prof Mkenda who leads the Tanzanian delegation to the Technical meeting said it was gratifying that although the JPC had not met for the past 20 years, the two countries continued cooperating in various fonts. "And the good thing is that the relations have been growing from strength to strength" he remarked.

Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Edrees, commended development initiatives undertaken by Tanzania and reiterated Egypt's commitment to help the country achieve the desired goals.

Ambassador Edrees said Egypt cherished the deep-rooted relations with Tanzania and underscored the need to further boost the ties in every possible dimension.