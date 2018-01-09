Namibia: Blood Donor Saves 726 Lives

Barend du Plessis (74) is one of the leading blood donors in Namibia, with an astounding 242 blood donations spanning over 48 years.

The Namibia Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) said Du Plessis has saved 726 lives during his long-spanning career as a blood donor.

Now retired from donating, the Windhoek resident says he can no longer donate blood due to his declining health, but still wishes he could continue giving his blood to save more lives.

"I am a little sad because I wanted to reach 250 blood donations, but unfortunately due to my medical condition, I can no longer continue to donate blood. I am grateful to have continuously done my part to help save lives over the years," Du Plessis told The Namibian yesterday.

He started donating blood at the age of 26 when he was living in Durban, South Africa.

His roommate at the time encouraged Du Plessis to donate as he was a regular blood donor himself.

Although initially scared of needles, he decided to donate blood with his friend by his side.

Du Plessis moved to Namibia in 1977, and has been a regular blood donor ever since.

He has two children, a daughter and son, who are also regular donors.

NamBTS says one blood donation can potentially save the lives of three patients.

Asked what motivated him to keep giving the gift of life, Du Plessis says he always puts himself in other people's shoes, and was once in need of someone else's blood himself.

"You never know when you may also require a blood transfusion because I was once hospitalised myself, and I received five units of blood after a diagnosis from my doctor.

"The staff members at NamBTS have always been really helpful and friendly since I began donating. I would like to encourage others to donate blood regularly, and to continue to do so for as long as they can," Du Plessis said.

A donor can donate blood again 56 days (18 weeks) after they had donated.

The NamBTS acknowledges their donors with milestone recognitions after certain donations.

After two donations, a donor will receive a key ring, and after 50 donations, the donor will be invited to their annual general meeting, where they will receive a certificate. NamBTS's educational officer, Titus Shivute, said: "People like Mr Barend du Plessis are really hard to come by in our society. His passion towards the cause of blood donation over so many years should be taken as an exemplary target among current blood donors and those who qualify to donate blood, but do not currently do so."

Shivute revealed to The Namibian that around 22 000 regular blood donors had donated blood in 2017 in Namibia.

During a campaign launched by NamBTS, "All We Want Is You," last year in November, they managed to receive 4 200 units of blood from donors.

The blood which is donated does not only assist people involved in accidents and emergencies, but is also used to treat mothers during pregnancy and birth complications; those who have cancer; patients undergoing surgery; and those with other serious illnesses.

Those interested in becoming blood donors should be older than 16 years, weigh more than 50kg, lead a sexually safe lifestyle and enjoy general good health.

For more information, join the conversation on the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia's Facebook page, or call 061 386 300.