Malawi: DFID Donates Motor Cycle to Community Initiative for Social Empowerment

Mchinji — Department for International Development (DFID) Monday donated a brand new motor cycle to Community Initiative for Social Empowerment (CISE) after successfully implementing Civic Engagement to Keep Girls in Safe School project in Mchinji district.

Cise is one of the 40 Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) which is implementing several projects with funding from Tilitonse Fund a basket fund by DFID, Royal Norwegian Embassy and Irish Aid.

Emmanuel Malamba from DFID said he was impressed especially on how CISE managed to promote transparency, accountability, inclusiveness and responsiveness of school governance structures in promoting girls rights to education.

"We came here in Mchinji to visit CISE and to appreciate how the people are benefiting from it and challenges being faced," he said.

Malamba explained that the project has positive impacts on the ground and cited increased school enrollment from 19,353 learners at the beginning of the project to 23,862 at Boma, Mkanda and Kamwendo education zones.

He said up to 36 learners including young mothers have returned to school and others have reduced absenteeism.

Community Initiative for Social Empowerment Executive Director, Andrew Mwanza said although the project ended last year it left some positive impacts on the ground including influencing parent's attitudes towards supporting education of their children among others.

"Civic Engagement to Keep Girls in Safe School project was aimed at enhancing dialogue between communities, service providers in education and duty bearers through utilizing a social accountability approach (Citizen Voice and Action).

It was aimed at improving standards and quality of service delivery in education sector and to increase girls' retention rate and reduction of dropout rate," he said.

Citizen Voice and Action improves accessibility and quality delivery of public service through collaborative, no confrontational dialogue between community members, government and other service providers whereby community members are empowered to demand and seek accountability for services and take collective responsibility for the services.