Namibia: City Loses N$2 Billion in Four Years

AN AUDITOR general's report compiled during the 2015/16 financial year revealed that the City of Windhoek incurred losses that amounted to more than N$2 billion in four years.

The report, which was tabled in the National Assembly late in November 2017, shows that the losses were incurred between 2012 and 2015.

Auditor-general Junias Kandjeke stated that the City of Windhoek is currently not commercially viable, and if allowed to continue, "these operating deficits will eventually erode the quality base, which will result in the City being factually insolvent".

"The council will have to address the above situation as soon as possible as continued losses could seriously impact on cash flows," he said.

The report indicated that the financial status of the City during the year under review suggests that "as of that date, the current liabilities exceed its current assets".

"These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties, which may cast doubt on the City's ability to continue as a going concern," the report stated.

According to the 2015 report, the City of Windhoek recorded a loss of N$455,7 million in 2015, while a combined amount of N$1,592 billion was recorded from 2012 to 2014.

Kandjeke stated that in 2015, the infrastructure, water and technical services department recorded a deficit of about N$179 million, compared to about N$46 million recorded in 2014.

In 2015, the report said, the City Police department recorded a huge loss of more than N$207 million.

The City Police only made an income of N$29,8 million, while its expenditure for the year under review was over N$236,9 million.

The City Police's chief, Abraham Kanime, told The Namibian yesterday that the loss indicated in the audit report had nothing to do with their operations because his department was not a profit-making entity.

The police chief added that the entity does not make money from traffic fines and other fines issued to those contravening the law, but the "efficiency of the police regarding the 9th principle of policing is the absence of crime and disorder".

"We are security service providers, and when you spend money on the police department, you don't expect to get any returns.

"That's the situation; we don't get any income from catching criminals and installing closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV). There is no loss; it is a risky investment, and that is just how it is," Kanime stressed.

He added that he had explained the issue to the auditors before that the money stated in "their report" as losses to the City was wrong because "it is the budget that was allocated to us to facilitate our operations".

Kanime said the figures outlined in the audit report were a result of a misunderstanding between the auditors and the financial officer who compiled the financial statements.

Another loss of N$17,5 million was recorded in the street lighting department, while the economic and community development department also recorded a loss of N$123,1 million.

The planning, urbanisation and environment department also lost about N$78,9 million during the period.

Apart from the losses, the Windhoek Municipality's financial statement for the year was also a mess, after they failed to submit the relevant documents for audit purposes.

The documents which were not submitted include motor-vehicle schedules, the breakdown of a list of vehicles, fuel consumption, asset registry and compensation payments.

Six special investigations showed that the municipality was exposed to corruption that caused a loss of income. These investigations concerned misconduct in the handling of public toilets, allegations of nepotism, and improper sales of land.

Officials from the municipality appeared before the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts last year in November to answer the questions on the losses, undue processes in the sales of land, and corruption in the city.

Jerome Davis, the city council's strategic executive director for the finance and customer services department, told the committee that the municipality was now complying with the international public sector accounting standards (Ipsas).

He added that the losses were a significant concern to the City, but "it appears that the City is currently unable to stem the losses".

"It is anticipated that when all of the unsold land of the City of Windhoek is brought to account, the City will not be in an insolvent position, but cash flow remains extremely critical," Davis said.

City officials also claimed that a three-year exemption regarding assets and fixed assets register was implemented from 2015 to improve asset identification, recording and registration.

A city official furthermore told the hearing that the exemption expires this year, and no less than 600 000 line items will be registered.