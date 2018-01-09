South Africa: #FeesHaveFallen but Uncertainty Casts Doubt On Universities

analysis

University stakeholders were in last-minute discussions on Monday to ensure the academic year begins without interruption. The sustainability of President Jacob Zuma's announcement on free education remains in question and political parties took full advantage of the uncertainty. By GREG NICOLSON.

Whether the university academic year begins on time or not depends on the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC), but the opposition party's student organisation had not yet clarified its position on Monday evening after a meeting with government officials.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on late applicants to descend on campuses en masse to register to study at universities this year, after Zuma recently announced a free higher education policy for the country's poor and middle-class. This was criticised as opportunism, and the party claims the policy means applicants who did not register due to financial constraints should now be allowed onto campuses despite many institutions barring walk-in applicants.

South Africa's 26 public institutions, represented by Universities South Africa (USAf), on Monday agreed to allow late applicants onto campuses to attempt to register to study in 2018. Qualifying students will be assisted in accessing the Central Applications Clearing House (Cash) service, which provides up-to-date information on...