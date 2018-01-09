8 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Investigate Conflicting Statements Following Death of Farm Worker

Police are investigating why conflicting statements were sent out over a shooting incident at Tarlton, close to Krugersdorp, after it was confirmed that a security guard, not a farmer as initially stated, was involved in the incident.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told Netwerk24 that the investigation was launched after Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela and the Tarlton police station issued conflicting statements on the incident.

The man, who worked as a tractor driver at Bartlett Eggs Farm in Tarlton according to the Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile's office, was shot and killed on Saturday, allegedly after he drove the farm's tractor to the Matshelapata informal settlement.

"The man was allegedly riding on a tractor from his place of employment to his place of residence at Matshelapata when he was followed by the security officers," said Lucky Matome, spokesperson for the Tarlton police in a press statement.

Makhubela on Monday morning told News24 that a farm worker was allegedly killed by a farmer after allegedly stealing a tractor on Saturday, but on Monday afternoon the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said a security official is believed to be involved in the murder.

Peters confirmed that it was a security officer who was involved in the incident and not the farmer or farm owner and said a new statement might be issued on Tuesday morning to clarify the incident.

Makhubela said he was unable to confirm the identity of the suspect, but has rushed to Tarlton police station to clarify the details surrounding the incident after receiving reports that a security guard was involved.

He said an update would be issued on Monday evening, but could not be reached by News24 again.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw told News24 that PWJ Durant appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for the farm worker's murder.

The matter was postponed to next Monday for a bail application.

Maile is expected to visit the family of the deceased on Tuesday morning to pay his condolences.

Source: News24

South Africa

