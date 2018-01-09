Angola: Bié - Government Prioritizes Improved Health Care

Cuito — The governor of Bie, Manuel de Boavida Neto, Monday considered that the improvement of medical care and the solution of the problem of the scarcity of medicines and expendable materials are the order of the day in his portfolio.

In a meeting with health officials, the governor stressed that the "Achilles heel" is an insufficient number of staff in the health units, not awarding subsidies and updating categories of professionals in the sector.

According to him, it is part of the problem, for the proper functioning of the health sector, the insufficient financial resources for the payment of contracted technicians, transfers of employees, subsidy to traditional midwives, basic sanitation of communities, lack of training of cadres and scholarships of studies.

As a result, the governor appealed to hospital managers to carry out their duties with rigor, and praised the performance of the medical profession regarding the care of the population of the province.

In the particular case of malaria, Boavida Neto emphasized responsible measures, ie to awaken families to improve primary health care, such as fighting rubbish, using mosquito nets, treating water before being consumed, and participation in vaccination campaigns.