8 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Wants Greater Dynamization of Culture in Communities

Ondjiva — The provincial government of Cunene Monday stressed the need to increase dynamism in activities aimed at promoting, enhancing, boosting and preserving culture in communities.

The Deputy Governor for organization and technical services of the Cunene, Feliciano Salomão Himolova, who was speaking at the celebration ceremony on January 8, National Culture Day, stated that it is necessary for the Directorate of Culture in partnership with local administrations to improve the research system and disseminate cultural potential in the region.

The Administrations, within the framework of their cultural municipality-based programs, should promote the holding of cultural-musical festivals, book fair, discs, gastronomy, among other events, to make culture a cross-cutting dimension.

The province has a vast cultural mosaic that must be transmitted to the new generations, especially the youth, whose mission is to preserve the heritage or historical legacy, in order to contribute to the strengthening and preservation of the national culture.

