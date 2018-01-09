South Africa: Cops Raise Red Flag After Stokvel Members Robbed of R1 Million

Members of stokvel savings clubs have been robbed of almost R1m over the December holiday season, according to police in Port Elizabeth.

More than 20 cases related to the armed robbery of stokvel money were reported in December, with a total amount of close to R1m taken.

Motherwell cluster commander Major General Dawie Rabie raised concern following the spate of armed robberies, believing that stokvel members were deliberately targeted.

"Organisers of these savings clubs need to seriously change their strategy and methods when these large amounts of cash are distributed to their members," he said.

Rabie said police were inviting the organisers of stokvels, security companies and banking institutions to join hands with them to come up with a working solution to ensure that such robberies are avoided in future.

"It is a new year and organisers of these savings clubs are gearing up to start the new savings cycles."These organisers need to put mechanisms and procedures in place to ensure that the distribution at the end of 2018 is safe and secure," said Rabie.

He said workshops would be conducted with stokvel organisers, security companies and banking institutions to plan support structures for these clubs.

