Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Scholarship Board

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund, Senator Jibrin Barau on Monday said that the committee would investigate the Federal Scholarship Board over suspected large scale fraud.

He made this known during the 2018 budget defence by management of the board at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Barau who was unhappy with the presentation of the Director of the board, Mrs Fatima Ahmad, alleged that some staff were manipulating things at the board in the guise of scholarships for students abroad, to defraud government.

"I assure you that we are going to investigate your activities to fish out those behind scholarships fraud.

"It is obvious to all of us that there is massive fraud in millions of naira going on there and we are not going to relent until we unravel those behind the act," he said.