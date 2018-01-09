9 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Scholarship Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund, Senator Jibrin Barau on Monday said that the committee would investigate the Federal Scholarship Board over suspected large scale fraud.

He made this known during the 2018 budget defence by management of the board at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Barau who was unhappy with the presentation of the Director of the board, Mrs Fatima Ahmad, alleged that some staff were manipulating things at the board in the guise of scholarships for students abroad, to defraud government.

"I assure you that we are going to investigate your activities to fish out those behind scholarships fraud.

"It is obvious to all of us that there is massive fraud in millions of naira going on there and we are not going to relent until we unravel those behind the act," he said.

Nigeria

Saraki Asks Supreme Court to Stop Corruption Trial

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked the Supreme Court to quash the December 12 judgement of the Appeal Court… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.