Nigeria: Power, Works, Housing Minister Leads Federal, State Delegation to USA Builders' Show

Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleiman Zarma Hassan, will be in attendance at the 74th annual convention and exhibition for stakeholders in the housing and construction industry beginning today to end next tomorrow at the Orange County Convention Centre, Orlando, Florida, USA.

A team of directors in charge of housing in the ministry and other government agencies, the Federal Housing Staff Housing Loans Board, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory and Ogun State Lands Bureau, are expected to accompany the Minister to the three-day event as Nigerian delegation to the International Builders' Show (IBS) 2018.

The Minister is expected to have a brief meeting with the organisers of the IBS 2018, who have had several discussions with the Federal Government on replicating skills training institutes in Nigeria, visit featured exhibitors with new products and technologies as well as engage other industry experts.

According to a statement by Niche PR & Events, a Nigerian-based Public Relations company that facilitated the visit, the International Builders' Show is the largest annual light construction show in the world that takes place every year attracting 60,000 visitors from 100 countries. It is the only event of its kind, focusing specifically on the needs, concerns and opportunities that face builders.

IBS brings together the industry's most important global manufacturers and suppliers to the 570,000 net square feet space exhibition centre, showcasing the latest and most in-demand products, materials and technologies involved in all types of buildings- including wood, concrete, stone and brick.

The International Builders show is organised by National Association of Home Builders which the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is a global member.

"IBS 2018 exhibition will feature the most cutting-edge designs, technologies, products and services aimed at building construction, home technology and interior construction industry sectors. Exciting business opportunities await you at IBS outdoor exhibition. The latest home and business technologies to build businesses and keep companies thriving into the future will be showcased at nextBuild.

"At IBS 2018, participants will visit the New American home that highlights new products and techniques, see cutting-edge efficiency, technology and sustainability set in a contemporary style home with stunning desert view," the statement noted.