Nigeria: Govt Says Baro River Port Will Be Ready This Year

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Monday said the Baro River Port in Niger State would be ready in 2018.

A statement from the SGF office said Mustapha made the disclosure when he received Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello in his office in Abuja.

The statement signed by Mr Mohammed Nakorji, Deputy Director Press, said the SGF assured the governor that the port project was receiving speedy attention by the Federal Government.

"The Baro River port is receiving speedy attention by the federal government towards ensuring that it is commissioned this year.

"All procurement processes are already completed, the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued Letter of Credit and manufacturers have so far been committed," he added.

According to him, the project has great economic importance to the country and will be completed by the government to add value to the economy.

Earlier, the governor said the visit was to congratulate the SGF on his appointment and acknowledged efforts being made by the federal government to complete the Baro port project.