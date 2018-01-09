9 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Says Baro River Port Will Be Ready This Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Monday said the Baro River Port in Niger State would be ready in 2018.

A statement from the SGF office said Mustapha made the disclosure when he received Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello in his office in Abuja.

The statement signed by Mr Mohammed Nakorji, Deputy Director Press, said the SGF assured the governor that the port project was receiving speedy attention by the Federal Government.

"The Baro River port is receiving speedy attention by the federal government towards ensuring that it is commissioned this year.

"All procurement processes are already completed, the Central Bank of Nigeria has issued Letter of Credit and manufacturers have so far been committed," he added.

According to him, the project has great economic importance to the country and will be completed by the government to add value to the economy.

Earlier, the governor said the visit was to congratulate the SGF on his appointment and acknowledged efforts being made by the federal government to complete the Baro port project.

Nigeria

Saraki Asks Supreme Court to Stop Corruption Trial

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked the Supreme Court to quash the December 12 judgement of the Appeal Court… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.