MWANZA Regional Football Association (MZFA) has pushed ahead the regional football league from January 12 to 17, to give room for the First Division League matches.

The association's Secretary General Leonard Malongo confirmed the fixture reschedule, saying the changes meant to ensure the regional league goes with desired success.

Malongo said the league couldn't be staged on Friday, this week, as the association will be busy preparing the First Division league (FDL)match between Toto Africans and JKT Oljoro on Saturday.

According to him, this will be a very busy week in Mwanza because after the Saturday match, the following day, Pamba FC will play Transit Camp at the the same stadium. Commenting more about Third Division League preparations, Malongo said the league has drawn twenty five teams.

He named the teams as Copco veteran, Phantom FC, Misungwi winners, Kikubiji FC, Kaseni city, Bombardier, Mwanza Ndovu, Sedico, Jona FC, Black Mamba, West singer, Singa FC, Kisesa Star, Black Mamba and TSC Academy.

Others are Igogo FC, Pasiansi FC, Mwanza City, Marsh Academy, Iseni FC, Igoma Heroes, Gold sports Academy, Nyota FC, Vijana FC and Mnadani FC. Malongo named the match venues as Nyamagana, Malya Sollege ground in Kwimba and Mnadani ground in Sengerema.

He said the league will be handled by referees appointed by the Referee Associations of Tanzania (FRAT). Malongo also urged all the clubs to engage trainers approved by the Tanzania Football Coaches Association (TAFCA).