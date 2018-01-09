Tanzania: Garments Factory Set for Expansion

TANZANIA Tooku Garments Company Limited, producing clothing for the US market is set for expansion to increase production in order to meet demand in the market.

Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) Director General Joseph Simbakalia, said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend during the tour of the students and staff from the National Defence College (NDC) the garment factory operating at the Benjamin Mkapa Special Economic Zone, Mabibo External is one of the success stories.

"Manufacturing for exports is considered important in generating valuable foreign exchange as well as maintain a competitive exchange rate," he said during the tour. He said special economic zones were increasingly becoming significant avenue in attracting new investors, as well as touting industrialisation drive towards building strong industrial economy.

He said the factory that employs about 3,000 Tanzanians is set for expansion in order to increase production. For example, in the quarter ended September, more than 20 projects worth over 600bn/- were registered. He said the NDC visits was significant because the country's security was closely linked with building strong economy particularly through industrialisation.

He said the special zones are geographically designated areas set aside in the country for specifically targeting economic activities, with support through special arrangements, including laws and systems, which are often different from those applied in other areas.

Also the special zones are part of an export oriented development strategy, which can contrast with an important substitution industrialisation strategy, where the aim is to produce goods that were formerly imported.

Some of the special zones include the Bagamoyo SEZ, which is a unique project in the region that will be developed into Industrial Parks, Trade Parks, Technological Parks, Tourism Industry, Real Estates, Logistics Centres, Financial Institutions as well as the construction of an airport and a port.

Others are the Tungi SEZ in Morogoro, which is the largest industrial, commercial and residential development project under SEZ Investment Scheme developer by the private sector. The Mtwara Freeport Zone, for service companies engaging in oil and gas exploration in Mtwara Region will be developed by private financing.