Tanzania: Firm Trains Electricians to Identify Counterfeit Products

BEKO Electronic has offered a one-day seminar to 100 technicians and various stakeholders on identifying counterfeit products. The seminar conducted yesterday by Beko's main distributor, Darworth Limited, centred on safeguarding customers on procuring better and quality electrical products.

Darworth Limited, Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr Remigio Paul, said the seminar aimed to raise awareness especially electronic technicians to identify counterfeit electronic products imitating Beko's products. "We have planned to educate the electronic technicians on our products so as they can easily identify our genuine products," he said.

He said due to rapidly growth of globalisation uncouth traders have the tendency to use brand names of reliable companies and produce substandard and counterfeit products. Customers are the one who incurred great losses. Beko is a Turkey based company which is producing various electronics products, including air conditioners, cockers and separate electronic equipment.

Said Mndeme, an Air conditioner technician, said that the seminar would help them to raise awareness on identifying substandard and counterfeit products. "We often blamed and lost customers after installation of non-quality electronic materials," Mr Mndeme said.