8 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Key Phrases of President of the Republic

Luanda — Key phrases from the statements made to journalists by the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, today, when speaking at the collective interview, which coincided with the first 100 days of his term.

"With regard to the Sovereign Fund, I would not say that I will dismiss, but it can happen.

"Maybe we're looking with different eyes." I do not feel this tension in our relations (between the President of the Republic and MPLA Vice-President, João Lourenço, and the MPLA President and former Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos).

"It is only up to President José Eduardo dos Santos to say whether he will leave active political life, as he promised.

-We did not find any opposition to Radio Ecclesia extending its signal to the whole national territory.

-We are not asking that the process of the former Vice-President of Angola, Manuel Vicente, be filed, but rather be transferred to Angola.

"We have all the patience of this world. We will continue to wait for the outcome of this case (still in relation to the process of Manuel Vicente).

- The dismissal of Sonangol's Board of Directors was for convenience of service. -The terms of the contract are very harmful to the interests of the State (contract between TPA and Semba Comunicação). - Impunity has contributed to high levels of corruption in Angola. "At least it would be ingratitude if I did not like being President of those who elected me." -The fight against corruption is summed up in two words: courage and determination. - Supervision of the Government acts by the National Assembly is welcome.

