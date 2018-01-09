Namibia: Ex-Swatf/Koevoets Form New Movement

A GROUP of 34 former SWATF/Koevoet members have broken away from the Namibia War Veterans' Trust (Namvet) and formed the Namvet Liberation Movement.

The Namibian spoke to the breakaway group in the riverbed opposite the UN Plaza in Katutura yesterday, where they were holding a meeting.

They are part of about 200 former SWATF/Koevoet members who have been camping in the Single Quarters area of Katutura for more than two years.

The former SWATF/Koevoet members are demanding war veteran status from the government and to receive commensurate pensions.

The Namvet Liberation Movement's spokesperson, Uandaja Koruhama, yesterday said: "We are not part of Namvet anymore. We are ready to spill blood."

A member of the newly-formed organisation, Utjitavi Muheue, told The Namibian that Namvet has not been honest with them.

"We are tired and crippled, but we have decided to take the law into our own hands. We are prepared to shed our blood if we must," he charged.

Muheue said 27 Namvet members have died in the past two years, yet the government talks about reconciliation.

"Five buses filled with people who are going to join the movement are on the way from Opuwo and other towns," he claimed.

Namvet president, Frans Jabulani Ndeunyema said the situation has gone from bad to worse.

He confirmed when The Namibian met him at the Commando Hall in Katutura that a few members had formed a new movement.

"The issue of SWATF/Koevoet should not have been politicised. The situation is out of control. There are rumours and propaganda about the organisation planning to attack the Namibian Defence Force," Ndeunyema said.

He said Namvet Liberation Movement members also told him that they were ready to sacrifice their lives and shed their blood.

According to Ndeunyema, the members of the movement sneaked out of the compound on 18 December 2017, and almost marched to State House in an attempt to meet President Hage Geingob.

After the march was stopped in its tracks, the Office of the Vice-President invited Ndeunyema and another Namvet representative for a sit-down.

Ndeunyema claimed that the members of the new movement were not happy that the meeting between the SWATF/ Koevoet leaders and the vice president, Nickey Iyambo, did not yield any results.

Ndeunyema accused Iyambo of taking the plight of the ex-soldiers lightly, saying the vice president was still living in the past, and suffering from the 'colonial syndrome'.

"Iyambo showed little regard for the Namvet representatives. He referred to us as killing machinery.

"We have come to some resolution, but it's not final yet," Ndeunyema said. Efforts to get comment from Iyambo yesterday proved futile.