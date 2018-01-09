South Africa: Kohli - This Was an 'Outstanding' Test Wicket

In the build-up to the first Test at Newlands, both Indian coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli said that they would not use South African conditions as an excuse if things didn't go their way.

They were always expecting green, seam-friendly strips, and that is exactly what they got in Cape Town as it took just nine sessions for 40 wickets to fall in the Test match.

With spinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking two wickets and Keshav Maharaj being run-out, that left 37 wickets to the fast bowlers.

Despite the conditions, India are backing their own seam attack to perform and based on the evidence of this Test match - South Africa were dismissed for 130 in their second innings - they have every reason.

True to the Indian word, Kohli was making no excuses after his side was bowled out for 135 on day four to lose by 72 runs.

"The pitch was outstanding. I really like the type of wicket this was," Kohli said in his post-match press conference.

"It was great for Test cricket and we got a result within four days having lost a day.

"It was not one-sided ... both sides were in it at different stages. As a team, we really enjoyed being part of this Test match and so did South Africa."

Kohli acknowledged that his side's batting had been costly.

"It was a wicket where things were happening every day and we let ourselves down with the bat," he said.

"We wanted one big partnership to get the job done, which we failed to do.

"They (South Africa) force you to play good cricket in every over that you play against them, which I think is a good credit to their bowling attack. As batters we need to step up."

The second Test gets underway on Saturday at Centurion.

