Namibia: Nedbank Cycle Challenge Coming Up

THE popular Namibian Cycle Challenge sets the scene for avid cyclists and fans for the new year. According to a press release issued by Nedbank Namibia, it will start off with the Road Challenge on 11 February, followed by the ever-popular Kidz Challenge on 24 February, and end off with the Mountain Bike Challenge scheduled for 25 February.

The Road Challenge will start off from Windhoek's Independence Ave with the support of Windhoek Pedal Power. This unique family event will cater for elite professionals as well as first time cyclists daring to take on the 20km, 30km, 60km or 100km race.

"The Hollard Bike Park at Avis Dam will be the place to be for children aged between three and 13 years, for the Kidz Challenge. Together with Cycletec Adventures, we will present a fun-filled adventure cycling day for our young enthusiasts," the press release stated.

The Mountain Bike race will conclude the Cycle Challenge at Avis Dam. This huge national mountain bike event held in conjunction with Rock & Rut Cycling club will allow mountain bikers to test their skills and ingenuity on the trails over 15km, 30km or 60km.

Nedbank has been a proud host of the cycling series for 33 years and the legacy continues to grow.

"Promoting cycling in Namibia goes beyond the excitement of hosting high level competitions and events. It goes hand in hand with developing and investing in teams and individuals from various backgrounds to nurture local talent. Contributing towards the development of the sport and cyclists in particular have been the reasons why the bank has backed the sport for so long", Nedbank Namibia's communication specialist Selma Kaulinge said.

Cycling is not only a competitive sport but also a popular leisure activity, which bears the added advantage of offering an efficient means of transport. The sport attracts not only professional athletes, but amateur cyclists as well as seasoned cycling fans of all ages and backgrounds. The races are family-friendly with large crowds of supporters flocking to events each year.

Partners such as Coca Cola, NHP and Windhoek Express make valuable contributions in ensuring this renowned event is sustained year on year.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is one of many cycling events to be hosted by Nedbank this year in the run up to another major calendar event at the end of the year, the Desert Dash. There is no better way to start preparing for this bucket list event than getting cycling fit now during the Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2018.

Entries for the Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2018 are open on http://www.today.com.na/2018-nedbank-cycle-challenge. Nedbank offers two easy ways to enter, by registering online (environmentally friendly) or by downloading an entry form and physically submitting it at a Nedbank branch.