9 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: LPM to Contest 2019 Elections

By Ndanki Kahiurika

THE Landless People's Movement will officially be registered as a political party by the end of February, said Henny Seibeb yesterday in an interview with The Namibian about the movement's plans for the year.

He said the LPM will keep its name, as it reflects the core focus of the movement and its ultimate aim.

"It is a historical name, but our constitution will stand for more. But the name is central to the movement," he stated.

The Namibian last year reported former land reform deputy minister Bernadus Swartbooi as saying he was contemplating turning the movement into a political party.

At the time, political commentator Phanuel Kaapama said such a move would not be politically prudent, as the political landscape was already overcrowded, while the IPPR's Graham Hopwood pointed out the need for a name change and the devising of a broader range of policies to attract voters.

Seibeb yesterday said the movement has finished drafting its constitution, which is now with their lawyers, and the last thing to do would be holding a workshop at the end of January to finalise positions in the proposed party, along with other aspects, before submitting their application in February to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

He said once their application has been approved, there will be a national meeting before June, at which forum various leaders would be chosen from the regions, and the party's manifesto finalised.

"We will contest the 2019 national elections, and the local authority elections in 2020," he noted.

Seibeb said the LPM has learned a few lessons from the failure of other political parties in the country and across southern Africa.

"The dynamics are changing. We need to have strong ethics on corruption. We have seen that the elite's thirst for power also destroys political parties. We will not have titles, or use terms like president or secretary general, etc. We are all going to be equal," he added.

Seibeb said they would minimise the use of titles, although the top positions would be leader and chief campaigner, which would be Swartbooi, the deputy chief campaigner, which would be Seibeb, and the positions of treasurer general and his deputy, a well as the national events and logistics coordinator and, lastly, the communications chief and a principal student convener.

Corruption at state entities would become a focus of the LPM, and anyone implicated in corruption and involved in corruption cases in courts will have to resign from the movement.

"We are taking the issue very seriously. In China, people are hanged," he stressed.

Seibeb added that they would push for small and medium enterprises empowerment, as such enterprises have contributed massively to economies in Europe and Asia, as well as pushing to strengthen Namibia's middle class.

Like the ruling party, he said the LPM will also empower women with equal representation across its structures.

