Namibia: Warriors Survive Physical Wasps

THE Brave Warriors got a stern examination of their readiness for the 2018 African Nations Championships when playing to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Rwanda's Wasps in their warm-up match on Sunday.

Recalled Brave Warriors striker Itamunua Keimuine came off the bench to salvage a draw for Namibia in the friendly played in Tunis, Tunisia as both sides begin to wind down preparations for the Chan finals, which kick off on Friday in Morocco.

Head coach Ricardo Mannetti said their central-African opponents' physical approach made it a "not so good game to watch", but was glad that his side came through the testing encounter unscathed.

He hopes Saturday's Rwanda workout will be sufficient preparation ahead of their battles against Group B rivals Ivory Coast, Uganda and Zambia, who are all rely more on physicality than finesse.

The Brave Warriors endured a less physical training game last week against Tunisian top-flight side Union Sportive Monastir, with Junias Theophilus on the score-sheet in the one-all draw.

Rwanda went ahead through Savio Nshuti on the stroke of half-time. Namibia equalised through Keimune, who replaced club mate Petrus Shitembi, in the 57th minute following a defensive miscommunication in the Amavubi backline.

"Overall, it was not a very good game to watch. It was a very aggressive, very competitive game, and I'm happy for that because that is the aggression we will face in Morocco. Rwanda is a physical side, and for the neutral it was not a good game to watch, but it serves the purpose for us," says Mannetti.

Loydt Kazapua started in goal, with Edmund Kambanda, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan Hanamub and Charles Hambira in defence, while captain Ronald Ketjijere led from midfield together with Dynamo Fredericks, Petrus Shitembi and Absalom Iimbondi. Junias Theophilus and Hendrick Somaeb started upfront.

The Namibia Premier League's leading goal scorer Panduleni Nekundi and Tigers hitman Roger Katjiteo came on for Junias and Iimbondi in the second half, while Shitembi made way for Keimuine, with Benyamin Nenkavu coming on for Kambanda and Vitapi Ngaruka replacing Somaeb.

The team will continue training in Tunis ahead of their departure for their base in Morocco in Marrakech on 11 January. They face Ivory Coast on 14 January and Uganda on 18 January in Marrakech, and then Zambia in Casablanca in the final group game on 22 January, with the top two teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Uganda held Guinea 1-1, and are due to face Congo-Brazzaville in their final pre-Chan match today.