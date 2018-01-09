9 January 2018

Nigeria: JAMB Announces Date for 2018 UTME

By Azeezat Adedigba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed March 9 to 17 for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, said this at a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday.

The theme of the meeting is "Strategic planning on the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation."

Mr. Oloyede said the mock examination initially scheduled to hold between January 22 and 24 has been moved to the first week in February due to the ongoing strike by non-teaching staff of universities.

"We are unable to access our CBT centres because most of them are in the universities and non teaching staff are on strike," he said.

"Regarding the sale of forms, about 10 per cent of the expected candidates have registered, the number of candidates that have registered now is about 283,319," he said.

The registrar said the prohibition of materials is applicable to candidates, supervisors and examiners.

"No candidates, examiners, invigilators will be allowed to enter the examination hall with wrist watches, pencils except HB pencils ... and cameras" he said.

