9 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Keep Hope Alive, Experts Urge Parents of Children With Sickle Cell Disorder

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chioma Obinna

Experts in Sickle Cell Disorder,SCD, management have urged parents of children with the disorder to keep hope alive saying, "it is wrong to presume that a child with SCD cannot live up to 21 years.

Speaking on care and management of SCD during a medical outreach Programme organised by Crimson Bow Sickle. Initiative, Dr. Babatunde Aderole urged parents parents to keep hope alive over children with sickle cell disorder.

"They can live long like any other child. It all depends on quality of care given to the children," he said.

He recommended adequate nutrition, clean environment and medical attention as vital for children with SCD.

Adewole advised against discrimination of children with SCD, explaining that it is not contagious and does not prevent close interaction.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer, Crimson Bow Sickle Cell Initiative,, Ms. Timi Edwin disclosed that the programme was put together to enlighten parents on care and management of SCD..

"It was also to give free genotype test to the children. She added that about 100 person are supporting the NGO through voluntary donations.

"The NGO also works with the local government so as to be able to gather children from public schools in each LGA. Gifts like sweaters, water bottles, face caps were given to the children Adults also got free medical counseling. The NGO earlier held the programme in Agege and Alimosho local governments before moving to Ketu in Kosofe," she explained.

Nigeria

Saraki Asks Supreme Court to Stop Corruption Trial

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked the Supreme Court to quash the December 12 judgement of the Appeal Court… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.