Just two matches stand between the Basetsana national Under-20 women's football side and a place in this year's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in France.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place between 5-24 August and Basetsana now face Nigeria in a first leg qualifier in Polokwane on Saturday before travelling to Nigeria two weeks later.

Basetsana reached the final qualification phase of the global showpiece with convincing victories over Namibia and Burundi to set up what is set to be a tough two-legged affair against the west Africans.

Having cut short their festive break, the team have been hard at work in preparation for this encounter with the aim of making history and being the first South African U20 women's national team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

Basetsana travelled to Polokwane on Monday with a squad of 22 players.

Here's the squad that will do duty in Polokwane:

Goalkeepers: Mapaseka Mpuru, Jessica Williams, Betty Malela

Defenders: Bongeka Gamede, Antonio Maponya, Noxolo Cesane, Snegugu Zondi, Kaylin Jordan, Morongwa Manamela, Syamthanda Mbatha

Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Gabriela Salgado, Leona Daweti, Karabo Dlamini, Oratile Mokwena, Katlego Mabuza, Lehlongonolo Mashigo, Sibulele Holweni, Ntombifikile Ndlovu

Strikers: Khanua Nxesi, Thambolinye Mzoneli, Kirsten Nolan